KBC Group NV Buys 7,114 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 342.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21,806.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $829.70 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $852.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,558.72. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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