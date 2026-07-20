KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,575 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.75% of CF Industries worth $150,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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