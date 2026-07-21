KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,455 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CDNS opened at $329.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here