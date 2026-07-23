KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,855 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 114,285 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0%

BorgWarner stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,587.96. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report).

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