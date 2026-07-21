KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,733 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,245 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Cencora worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,262,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cencora by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after buying an additional 1,672,762 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Trading Down 1.4%

COR stock opened at $303.65 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day moving average is $317.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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