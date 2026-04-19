KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

KBC Group NV cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,859 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Target were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,212 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $127.74 on Friday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Target's payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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