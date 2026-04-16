KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,769 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 43,636 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.41% of EMCOR Group worth $113,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $784.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $804.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.97 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.67%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here