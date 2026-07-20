KBC Group NV Has $102.15 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 34,837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $102,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.3% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,539,000. Vision Retirement LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,321.3% in the first quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,010,100 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $331,909,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $371.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $319.78 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average is $336.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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