KBC Group NV Has $105.24 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,525,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.68% of Annaly Capital Management worth $105,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 750,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Wall Street Zen raised Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

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