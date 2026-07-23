KBC Group NV Has $10.61 Million Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 60,936 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Insulet worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

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Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a recently filed securities fraud class action against Insulet, with claims tied to alleged misstatements about Omnipod safety and manufacturing practices. The filings cite two recalls affecting millions of pods and say the issues may have hurt investors who bought shares during the class period. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a recently filed securities fraud class action against Insulet, with claims tied to alleged misstatements about Omnipod safety and manufacturing practices. The filings cite two recalls affecting millions of pods and say the issues may have hurt investors who bought shares during the class period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit coverage suggests investors are still digesting the fallout from prior recalls and related stock declines, and firms are encouraging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff roles before the August 31 deadline. Article Title

The lawsuit coverage suggests investors are still digesting the fallout from prior recalls and related stock declines, and firms are encouraging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff roles before the August 31 deadline. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that analysts still expect double-digit earnings growth ahead of Insulet’s next quarterly report, which provides a potential longer-term offset to the legal headlines. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. William Blair began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.76. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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