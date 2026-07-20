KBC Group NV Has $113.72 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,278 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 25,949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $113,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded FedEx to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FDX opened at $313.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.62. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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