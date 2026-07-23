KBC Group NV Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,518 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,533 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $242,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $13,116,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125,200. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,501,640. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $491.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.39, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $478.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $725.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

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Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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