KBC Group NV Has $128.96 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,477 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 668,348 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.79% of SS&C Technologies worth $128,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here