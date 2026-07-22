KBC Group NV Has $13.58 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

KBC Group NV increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,316 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 202,488 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in JD.com were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Get JD.com alerts: Sign Up

JD.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura increased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Arete Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD.com wasn't on the list.

While JD.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here