KBC Group NV Has $156.69 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 62,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.26% of Simon Property Group worth $156,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $228.47 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $113,477.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,933.86. This represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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