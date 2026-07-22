KBC Group NV Has $15.82 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

KBC Group NV grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,786 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $515,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $181,951,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on UPS to $133 from $130 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling upside confidence ahead of earnings.

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on UPS to $133 from $130 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling upside confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect UPS to have a chance to beat upcoming quarterly earnings expectations, supported by the right mix of improving per-package revenue and cost cuts.

Analysts expect UPS to have a chance to beat upcoming quarterly earnings expectations, supported by the right mix of improving per-package revenue and cost cuts. Positive Sentiment: Investor focus is centered on updated guidance, and any stronger-than-expected outlook could further support the shares after recent weakness.

Investor focus is centered on updated guidance, and any stronger-than-expected outlook could further support the shares after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes UPS has been moving alongside broader transportation-sector earnings expectations, with traders watching for confirmation in the Q2 report. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Market commentary notes UPS has been moving alongside broader transportation-sector earnings expectations, with traders watching for confirmation in the Q2 report. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also point to lower shipping volumes and pricing pressure from fuel surcharges and competition, including Amazon’s expanding delivery network, which could weigh on margins. Fuel surcharges wallop FedEx, UPS shippers as Amazon looms

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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