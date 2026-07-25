KBC Group NV Has $1.85 Million Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,026 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Amrize were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRZ shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amrize from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

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Amrize Stock Up 1.9%

AMRZ stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.56.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,729,400. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. The trade was a 8.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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