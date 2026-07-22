KBC Group NV Has $22.03 Million Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore set a $81.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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