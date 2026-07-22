KBC Group NV Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 953.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,354 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 680,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $29,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Halliburton by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Argus raised their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Halliburton's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,230. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 258,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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