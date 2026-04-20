KBC Group NV Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,308 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here