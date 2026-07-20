KBC Group NV Has $373.46 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 564,970 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $373,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

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