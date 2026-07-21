KBC Group NV Has $37.46 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,580 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here