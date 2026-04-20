KBC Group NV Has $3.89 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 22,715 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in F5 were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in F5 by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,368 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $100,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in F5 by 128.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in F5 by 217.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 157,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in F5 by 173.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $310.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.93. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.87, for a total value of $875,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,672.20. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total value of $1,064,655.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,621,080.19. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,115. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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