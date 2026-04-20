KBC Group NV Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $151.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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