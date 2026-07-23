KBC Group NV Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,434 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,947 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.24% of LivaNova worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LivaNova by 83.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company's stock worth $122,858,000 after buying an additional 1,067,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company's stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 902,447 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $36,657,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,969,814 shares of the company's stock worth $155,559,000 after acquiring an additional 544,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,606,000 after acquiring an additional 496,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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