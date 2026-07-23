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KBC Group NV Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
KANZHUN logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV increased its stake in KANZHUN by 236.4% in the first quarter, ending with 626,045 shares worth about $8.38 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in KANZHUN, and hedge funds and institutions now own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
  • Analysts currently view KANZHUN favorably overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $21.75, even as shares recently fell 2.4% to $15.40.
  • Interested in KANZHUN? Here are five stocks we like better.

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,045 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 439,950 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of KANZHUN worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company's stock.

KANZHUN Trading Down 2.4%

BZ stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.50. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN

About KANZHUN

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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