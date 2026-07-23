KBC Group NV Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,045 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 439,950 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of KANZHUN worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Get KANZHUN alerts: Sign Up

KANZHUN Trading Down 2.4%

BZ stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.50. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KANZHUN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KANZHUN wasn't on the list.

While KANZHUN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here