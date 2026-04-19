KBC Group NV Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 169.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,427 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 73,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $297,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $291,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,147 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $389,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,276 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6,711.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,022 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,045,025 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,533 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Zacks Research cut Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.37.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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