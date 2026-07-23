KBC Group NV Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,052 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,656,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Yum China by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock worth $374,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,759,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Yum China by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 779,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 736,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Yum China's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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