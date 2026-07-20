KBC Group NV Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,612 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.44% of EMCOR Group worth $143,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,057,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,340 shares of the construction company's stock worth $96,970,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,763 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,092 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $741.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $829.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.76.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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