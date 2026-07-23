KBC Group NV Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

KBC Group NV increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,189 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bayban purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.77.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

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