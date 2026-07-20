KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 1,383.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,553 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 325,057 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Teradyne worth $103,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $322.36 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $487.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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