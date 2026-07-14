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Prepare for the Next Wave of Factory Automation With These 3 Standout Names

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 14, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Rockwell Automation Right Now?

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rockwell Automation (ROK)
4.21 of 5 stars		$469.992.1%1.17%48.81Moderate Buy$469.33
Cognex (CGNX)
4.7973 of 5 stars		$65.011.7%0.52%77.46Moderate Buy$72.31
Teradyne (TER)
4.6272 of 5 stars		$358.435.1%0.15%66.23Moderate Buy$390.53
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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