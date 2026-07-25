KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.37 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $165.45. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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