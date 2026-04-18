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KBC Group NV Makes New $12.19 Million Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • KBC Group NV opened a new position in Qnity Electronics, buying 149,289 shares worth approximately $12.19 million and now owning about 0.07% of the company.
  • Q4 results beat expectations with EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.64 and revenue of $1.19 billion (up 8.1% YoY), and the company set FY2026 guidance at $3.55–$3.95 EPS.
  • Qnity declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share (annualized $0.32, yield ~0.2%), with an ex-dividend date of May 29 and payment on June 15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Qnity Electronics.

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,289 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 3.7%

Q opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average is $117.30. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 74.42.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 17.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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