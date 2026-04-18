KBC Group NV Makes New $12.19 Million Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,289 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Up 3.7%

Q opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average is $117.30. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 74.42.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 17.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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