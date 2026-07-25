KBC Group NV Purchases 123,664 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 3,934.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,807 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,664 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock worth $121,156,000 after buying an additional 3,071,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,425,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,426,000 after acquiring an additional 649,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company's stock worth $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,034,668 shares of the company's stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 359,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,796,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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