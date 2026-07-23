KBC Group NV Purchases 18,347 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 125.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,135 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,049,675,000 after buying an additional 2,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $555,383,000. Voyager Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,188,000 after buying an additional 1,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $402.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 18,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,674,308.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $583,057.92. The trade was a 82.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

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