KBC Group NV Purchases 274,144 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,953 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 274,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $68,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $62,636,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,725,460 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 177,654 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 90,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $108.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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