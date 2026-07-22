KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after acquiring an additional 510,138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 426,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $350.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $566.24.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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