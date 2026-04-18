KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 252,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

More U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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