KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in The Campbell's Company $CPB

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,844 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,802 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Campbell's were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Campbell's by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell's by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Campbell's by 24.1% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Campbell's by 109.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell's Trading Up 2.0%

CPB opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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