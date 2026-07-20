KBC Group NV Sells 10,438 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,315 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $86,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.88.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%

SPGI stock opened at $450.57 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.35 and a 200 day moving average of $444.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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