KBC Group NV Sells 157,113 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,113 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.37% of Cardinal Health worth $182,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $228.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $243.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

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