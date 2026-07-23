KBC Group NV Sells 2,073 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9%

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,286.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,279.31. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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