KBC Group NV Sells 243,272 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,352 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 243,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Strategy were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Strategy by 59.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Strategy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,122.56. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $998,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

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