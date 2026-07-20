KBC Group NV Sells 24,417 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $191,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,739,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 958.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 36,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 32,774 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 186,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $208.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here