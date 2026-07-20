KBC Group NV Sells 319,966 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,179 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 319,966 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Amgen were worth $88,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $366.29 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $347.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.53. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

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Amgen News Summary

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Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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