KBC Group NV Sells 38,500 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Equifax were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

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