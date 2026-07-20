KBC Group NV Sells 505,727 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,116 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 505,727 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $120,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $44,505,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,239,325 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $504,966,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ANB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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