KBC Group NV Sells 65,970 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 65,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at $4,897,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 44,805 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 230.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Packaging Corporation of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted earnings came in at $2.35 per share , ahead of the $2.31 consensus estimate, and revenue increased 14.7% year over year to $2.5 billion . Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 adjusted earnings came in at , ahead of the consensus estimate, and revenue increased to . Neutral Sentiment: The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of $192 million and adjusted net income of $210 million , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Packaging Corporation of America posts Q2 CY2026 sales in line with estimates

The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of and adjusted net income of , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $2.91 was slightly below the $2.97 analyst consensus, which may be pressuring the stock despite the Q2 beat. Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.33 and a 200 day moving average of $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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