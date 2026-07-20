KBC Group NV Sells 7,337 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,392 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of Comfort Systems USA worth $116,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $513.99 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,861.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,544.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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